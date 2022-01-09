Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

