Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Playtika has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

