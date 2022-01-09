PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,670 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

