PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

