PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

BBEU opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29.

