PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

