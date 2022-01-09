PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

