PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $227.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.23. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $215.86 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

