POA Market Cap Hits $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
