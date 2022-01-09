Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,450. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

