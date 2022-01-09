Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $74.83 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $74,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 6,443,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.