Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,701,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,186,122. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

