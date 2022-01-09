Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes $52.88 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,178,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,882,000. Discovery makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. 10,979,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,610. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

