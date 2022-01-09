Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $5.38 on Major Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00012815 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $787,401.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005653 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.