Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $503.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.