Populous Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $613,480.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

