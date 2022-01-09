Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Portillos stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 840,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portillos has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

