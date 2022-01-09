Portion (PRT) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $7,669.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005546 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.