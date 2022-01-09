Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.70.

PD stock opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

