Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

