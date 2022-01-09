Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 44,501 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,601. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

