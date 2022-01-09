Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,740.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,908.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,786.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

