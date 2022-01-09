Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 208,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.