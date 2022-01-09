Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $167.16. 13,909,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

