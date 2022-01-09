Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

