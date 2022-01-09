Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Ross Stores worth $220,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

