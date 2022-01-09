Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $192,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.59 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

