Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 117,195 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,717,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $147,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

