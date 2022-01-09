Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,702 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $177,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

