Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

