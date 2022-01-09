Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

