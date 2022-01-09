Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

