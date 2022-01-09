Private Management Group Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.