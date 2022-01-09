ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:DUG opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $446,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

