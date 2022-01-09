Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 300,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

