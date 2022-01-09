Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

