Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

PBIP opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

