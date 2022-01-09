Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

