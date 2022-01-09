Public Mint Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $25,867.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00037830 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,170,226 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.