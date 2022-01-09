Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,074 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $151,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

