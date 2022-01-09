Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

