QChi (QCH) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,822.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005783 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

