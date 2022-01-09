qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,318 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.97.

MU traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,844,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

