qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 1,710 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Adobe makes up 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.70. 3,605,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,817. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $622.33 and its 200 day moving average is $621.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

