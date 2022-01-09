qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $409,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,756. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.