qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.79. 14,711,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888,456. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.