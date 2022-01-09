qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 221.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Newell Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,582. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.