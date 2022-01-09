qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 8,208 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

