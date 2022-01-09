QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QCOM opened at $180.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.