QuarkChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.89 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $118.89 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005492 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

